"Its a billboard to high school talent": Insider reveals how Miami could prove dangerous if they win ACC

The Miami Hurricanes have been improving steadily under head coach Mario Cristobal. Last season, he led the team to a 10-3 campaign, his best campaign so far. For the 2025 season, the Hurricanes now have ex-Georgia quarterback Carson Beck on the roster as their QB1.

Ad

Amidst their ongoing offseason preparations, analyst J.D. PicKell discussed the possibility of Mario Cristobal's team emerging as the ACC champions and how it will prove 'dangerous' for other programs in college football.

PicKell highlighted how the program is the hotspot for high school recruits in the state of Florida. Thus, if they cement themselves as ACC champions, it will further entice top recruits to join the program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Miami does win the ACC over Clemson.....that would make Miami so dangerous for the rest of college football," Pickell said. "(TS-3:00 onwards)

Ad

Trending

"First of all, it's a billboard to the high school talent in the state of Florida...You can not just pitch the resources and what Miami has to offer, the branding and projection. You can pitch development. You can pitch winning, You can pitch what the future is going to be because of what you just won."

Ad

Ad

The Hurricanes were one of the most feared college football programs in the 2000s. They won their last national championship under former head coach Larry Coker. However, the team has struggled to find that same momentum. With the arrival of Mario Cristobal, they are taking it one step at a time to regain their lost glory.

J.D. Pickell shares his thoughts on Miami's future after Carson Beck's arrival

According to PicKell, the Hurricanes have done good work this offseason to improve both their offense and defense. He pointed out the fact that Mario Cristobal and his team acquired a quarterback like Carson Beck, who spent two seasons as a starter for a team like the Bulldogs.

Ad

"I think that's what Miami's done this offseason...go get a quarterback, okay cool, we got that. Need a defense, gotta at least improve there...I think they've packed accordingly."

"I love the urgency.....I love the fact that they're saying, won 10 games last year, we're not going to sit back and ride this thing in, we're going to take that momentum and try to capitalize here. Go get the portal, get Carson Beck, push to make our defense better, all those things." (TS- 1:50 onwards)

Ad

Mario Cristobal and his team begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Notre Dame. It is scheduled to be played on August 31 at Hard Rock Stadium, the home field of the Hurricanes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.