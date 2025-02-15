"It's all about bragging rights": Nick Saban makes expectations clear for Alabama players ahead of Auburn clash

Nick Saban knows precisely what the Iron Bowl rivalry means to the state of Alabama. He coached the Crimson Tide on the gridiron for 17 seasons, and the yearly matchup with Auburn was always fierce. That contention will spill onto the basketball court Saturday when No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 1 Auburn.

Ad

Saban chimed in on that men's hoops matchup, the first No.1 vs. No. 2 clash in SEC history, and explained what made the series between the programs so unique.

"Who are you gonna root for? That's what makes this such a special rivalry," Saban said in a College Gameday post on Instagram on Saturday. "And it's always a great atmosphere when these two teams play, and I'm sure it will be for this game. But, it's all about bragging rights in this state for who wins this game."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who once starred for the Tigers, also gave his view on the rivalry.

"One thing we know at Auburn, people say 'War Eagle' because we love Auburn," Barkley said. "Enough said. War damn Eagle."

Why Nick Saban believes the Alabama/Auburn rivalry is special

Nick Saban enjoyed loads of success while in Tuscaloosa, which included a 12-5 record against bitter rival Auburn.

Ad

"We have an opponent in this state that we work every day, 365 days a year, to dominate," 247 Sports quoted Saban on saying.

Of course, the most memorable moment in the Iron Bowl during Nick Saban's tenure was during a loss. The play, known as "The Kick Six," cost Alabama a shot at the SEC title in 2013. That play broke the hearts of Crimson Tide fans, just like Alabama's wins over Auburn fans did the same.

Ad

What makes it unique is that Alabama lacks professional football teams, making fans' support of their chosen school all the more ardent.

"This game is really important to the people in the state of Alabama," Saban said on "College Gameday" before the two teams faced off in November. "You know, when you're born in Alabama, you have a birthright. You're either gonna be for Alabama or you're gonna be for Auburn and you grow up that way with great passion.

Ad

"So, this is a big game to a lot of people and it's a big game to the players."

That same zeal will show in Tuscaloosa as the players step on the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback