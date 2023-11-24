Nick Saban Iron Bowl record: How has Alabama HC fared against Auburn?

The Iron Bowl is the most storied rivalry in the SEC. Alabama is home to two blue-blooded college football programs, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers- the protagonists of the famed rivalry.

The game has brought some iconic images through the years, like the famous kick six-game that stole a perfect season from Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in 2013. Here, we will look at the record of the veteran head coach ahead of the Saturday clash between the SEC schools.

The two sides come from two very different seasons, as Alabama still attempts to chase a CFP seed with a record of 10-1 and a spot already secured in the SEC championship game. 'Bama is currently No. 8 in the nation. The Auburn Tigers are 6-5 and hope to finish the season with a winning record and serious bowl eligibility.

Nick Saban's Iron Bowl record

Saban has an Iron Bowl record of 11-5. He soundly lost his first edition in 2007 by 17-10. That was the final win in a six-game winning streak by the Tigers. Currently, Saban and the Crimson Tide are on a three-game winning streak.

The famous Kick Six game

While Saban has a strong lead in the proceedings over Auburn, the two most famous Iron Bowls since 2007 have been Tigers victories. Initially, in 2010, the Tigers, led by Cam Newton, secured a national title game seed by defeating Alabama. Auburn won by a tight margin of 28-27. Auburn was ranked No. 2 while Alabama was No. 9

The other great game of the last 13 years was the 2013 Kick Six Iron Bowl. During the game, instead of punting the ball, Saban attempted a failed field goal attempt, which turned into a kick six with a hundred and twenty yards return for a touchdown. In the last minute, Auburn turned the game around for a 34-28 final score that cost a SEC championship spot for Alabama. Auburn was No. 4 at the time, while Alabama was No. 1