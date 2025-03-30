  • home icon
  "It's crazy": Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire gets candid about changing landscape of college football

"It's crazy": Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire gets candid about changing landscape of college football

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Mar 30, 2025 18:36 GMT
NCAA Football: Liberty Bowl-Texas Tech at Arkansas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Liberty Bowl-Texas Tech at Arkansas - Source: Imagn

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire was hired for his first college head coaching job in 2022. He had no job at the college level until he was hired as Baylor's tight ends coach in 2016.

However, in just a short time, McGuire has been around to watch the college football landscape change significantly. On Friday, he appeared on "Josh Pate's College Football Show" for a sit-down interview. Pate asked McGuire how it feels managing a college football team as things change drastically, especially over the past five years.

"It's crazy," he said (starts at 0:20). "You know I tell everybody, I have not been in college football for very long. Whenever I look at time, I've only been in college football for eight years, going on nine years. When Matt Rhule hired me at Baylor, December 12th, 2016, there was still a February signing day. That was it, we had one commit and we had one more to put a class together.
"Now you fast forward and you have multiple signing dates, the signing dates are changing and you've got NIL. You've got revenue sharing coming up. It is crazy how fast college football has changed. I don't think it's stopping. It think it's going to continue to evolve."
The most notable change to college football in the past five years was the introduction of NIL in July 2021. With players being able to sign multi-million dollar contracts, things changed drastically in college football. Players have started to transfer more frequently, and as a result, it is harder for coaches to establish continuity with their teams.

Joey McGuire calls for changes to the spring season in college football

One of the biggest college football changes this year has been the cancellation of many spring games. Several coaches of top teams have opted to cancel their spring games because of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, not wanting to burn out their teams.

However, Joey McGuire is on the record saying that he is in favor of joint practices and scrimmages between teams. This idea was first brought up by Colorado's Deion Sanders, and several coaches have liked the idea.

When McGuire spoke with the media on Wednesday following a practice, he spoke about how he would like to have joint practices with an in-state rival like the Aggies or Longhorns. However, these types of practices are currently not allowed under NCAA rules.

