“Its not a fashion show”: Alabama OL spills the beans on strict practice atmosphere following disappointing 2024 season

After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, it’s all business for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2025. At least that’s what offensive lineman Roq Montgomery has made known.

Montgomery was a guest at the “The Bama Standard” podcast and explained what the offseason program has been so far. The lineman said the team is as focused as ever.

"We got a different outlook on everything, " he said. More dialed in, more serious. It's not like we ain't never been serious about anything, because there's things that we do, but we just got to get back to the old days, to when Bama does nothing but win, and win championships. That's the main focus right now."

Discipline has been the focus for this season as the pressure has mounted on the coaching staff. Players have to cope with a more strict handling of the rules, according to Montgomery.

"You can't be late to workouts no more. No more jewelry. No more necklaces. None of that. It's not a fashion show. It's football," Roq Montgomery added.

The lineman added that when players are late for workouts they have to answer to strength and conditioning coach Dave Ballou, who has them perform up-downs if they fail to meet the rules.

Alabama finished 2024 with a 9-4 record and a loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Roq Montgomery wants to earn playing time at Alabama

After joining the Crimson Tide as a 3-star athlete out of high school, Roq Montgomery has enjoyed limited playing time at Alabama. He has played in 15 games over two seasons, and while he saw action in every game last year, he has yet to earn an starting spot.

Montgomery said he has bought into the team discipline and has changed his eating habits, believing that will help him earn more playing time this season.7

"(It’s) the little stuff, man. Class, eating right. I can be honest. I can be straight. I just got never got the chance to just really produce how I wanted to because I wasn't eating the right way and I didn't change my ways. Now, you know what I'm saying, I want to play so I got to eat right. It's all about discipline," Montgomery said.

Alabama will open the season on Aug. 30 at Florida State. The Crimson Tide will look to make it back to the college football playoff and battle for their first championship since 2022.

