The Michigan Wolverines - Ohio State Buckeyes rivalry is always on the next level and fans from both sides often tease each other on social media. The hatred, passion and intensity of fans is what makes "The Game" one of the biggest matchups in the history of college football. Popular analyst Rich Eisen - a Michigan alum - was recently pissed at the Buckeyes' tweet on the 2025 schedule. Instead of naming rival Michigan or least The M, they had used the abbreviation TUN – Team Up North.

In no time, Eisen took this issue on air and roasted Ohio State’s social media handle for the weird graphic and for failing to acknowledge Michigan openly. He claimed that he never shied away from calling Ohio State the Ohio State Buckeyes while also acknowledging that he loves to keep on hating the program.

“I'm not gonna lie. I'm triggered. Put it up so Ohio State football, the Ohio State football, the buckeyes, okay, I can say these words, I can say all of the letters in Ohio State,” Eisen said on his podcast on Friday.

“I can say all of the words the buckeyes, the Ohio State. Buckeyes, the National defending national champion. I can say all these things I am not embarrassed to say. I don't have an issue with saying these words."

“You could see their recent tweet about game time announcements, taking on Texas. Well, I hate you too, but I can say your name. I hate you too, you know what? I can also say. I could say four wins in a row. So you actually act to UN you're at the school up north, you're at the team up north trying to break a losing streak of four straight games, and now over 2000 days since you've last beaten the school up north. Just say the name."

The sportscaster called the behaviour childish and ranted about the recent success they had in the 2024 season.

"You can spell the letter M, you can't wear blue. You can't say the letter M, you can't spell the letter M, you can't say the words Michigan. You gotta say Michigan. It's literally like you're three years old. Wait a minute, a four year old, which is as many years as many losses in a row you've had against Michigan,” he added.

Ryan Day and Ohio State will look to bag first win over Michigan in 2025

It has been quite a disappointing losing streak for Day ever since he took the reins at Columbus. Last season, they suffered a terrible loss (13-10) to Michigan for the fourth consecutive time. Not to mention, Day had to face the ire of angry Ohio State fans. Even though they won the national championship, the loss still stings.

In 2025, Michigan will play Ohio State at home, and no doubt, the Maize and Blue will have a massive advantage with almost 100k fans chanting the big M throughout the game. The matchup is scheduled for Nov. 29. If the Buckeyes win, it will go down as one of the sweetest victories they have ever had in recent years after the 2025 national championship win.

