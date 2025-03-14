"Its really good to have a golden jacket in room": New Colorado coach raves about Warren Sapp's presence in Deion Sanders' staff

Deion Sanders enjoys one of the most distinguished and qualified coaching staffs in college football. Hall of Famers and legendary NFL stars who made significant contributions to the game are now part of the Colorado staff, which will surely take the program to the next level in the 2025 season.

Heading into a new campaign, the team is busy with spring practice where new coaches like defensive line coach Domata Peko are getting acquainted with the culture and the players. While speaking about the loaded coaching staff, Peko gave a shoutout to pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp for motivating almost everyone at Colorado.

The legacy and the records that Sapp racked up in his 13-year career earned him a Hall of Fame induction in 2013. Peko mentioned that this legacy proves to be a great motivation for athletes and other coaches in the staff.

Talking about Sapp's experience as a player and what his knowledge generates in Colorado, Peko said,

"It's awesome. Man, I've been with him a couple days now, and at practice, he definitely brings the energy. You got to love that. And then also, man, he now, aside from the energy, man, he has so much knowledge as well,” Peko said at the spring practice presser this week.

“You don't have the three tech positions, so right now, man, he's been working a lot with the threes, and I've been working with the noses and and overall as a group. But it's really good to have a gold jacket in the room, someone that's seen every block, you know what I mean, someone that's been there and done that today….

"We pulled up an old clip of coach Sapp doing it with Tampa and just showing him that, I know he has a goal Jacket and all that, but it didn't just come right? He had to work for that thing, you know what I mean? it's just showing how fast he's running to the ball…. It's really great to have former players and guys who have done at the highest level,” he added.

Deion Sanders has three Hall of Famers in Colorado's coaching staff

After Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s departure to the NFL this year, Coach Prime will have a tough job to rekindle the roster where expectations are soaring for a playoff spot.

To achieve this goal, he has already added legendary RB Marshall Faulk to the coaching staff along with Warren Sapp, who joined in 2024. With Deion Sanders himself, Colorado now enjoys three Hall of Famers.

When it comes to the playing roster, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter or freshman Julian Lewis could take the QB1 role this season. Several players have joined via transfer portal and other high school recruits are making their way to Boulder.

