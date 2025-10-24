  • home icon
  Jackson Arnold starting update: CFB insider reports major move by Hugh Freeze ahead of Arkansas game

Jackson Arnold starting update: CFB insider reports major move by Hugh Freeze ahead of Arkansas game

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 24, 2025 18:18 GMT
Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold
Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold won the Auburn Tigers' QB1 job after transferring last year. With Arnold under center, Auburn started the season 3-0 before falling to four consecutive defeats in SEC play as the Tigers' offense stalled.

During his weekly news conference ahead of the Tigers' Week 9 clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks, coach Hugh Freeze, who is on the hot seat, questioned Arnold's status as QB1. On Friday, On3 reporter Pete Nakos revealed on X that, despite Freeze's announcement that Arnold would split reps with Ashton Daniels, he would still start against the Razorbacks.

“Yeah, we’re looking at everything,” Freeze said. “You have to start looking when, as well as Jackson, played in the first half of the last two games, you still have to start looking at everything of, alright, why do we not have the winning ways, and, sitting here, feeling like we do?
also-read-trending Trending
"We’re going to get (Jackson) and Ashton a lot of reps, and kind of see where it goes from there.”
Jackson Arnold put on notice for Arkansas game

Jackson Arnold won the Oklahoma Sooners QB1 job when Dillon Gabriel departed for the Oregon Ducks in 2023. Despite being the Sooners' starter, he lost his job midway through last season to Michael Hawkins Jr. before regaining it and entering the transfer portal before the Sooners' bowl game against the Navy Midshipmen and joining the Auburn Tigers.

During his weekly news conference ahead of Auburn's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, embattled Auburn coach Hugh Freeze did not completely rule out using his other quarterback options, including Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight, should the offense not click with Jackson Arnold under center.

“See how it plays out,” Hugh Freeze said. “We started out really, really well in the last few games and hope that continues to be the case. But I did think if we start to sputter, we’ve got to see if we can get a spark. That’s kind of the mentality of where we’re at. I know that they’re ready, [Ashton Daniels] and [Deuce Knight].”
Ashton Daniels played for the Stanford Cardinal for three seasons before entering the transfer portal and joining Auburn this year. He has tallied 3,986 passing yards, 20 interceptions and 21 touchdowns in his college football career. Deuce Knight is a former five-star prospect and the No. 5-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, according to On3.

Jackson Arnold has registered 1,190 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception while adding 261 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

