3 college football coaches potentially on the verge of getting dismissed after Billy Napier's firing ft. Hugh Freeze

Week 8 of college football action brought to an end one of the longest-running coaching sagas as the Florida Gators finally fired coach Billy Napier on Sunday after a narrow win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. There are still several coaches on the hot seat as the season enters its climax ahead of Week 9 action. College football hot seat after Week 8 Below, we take a look at three coaches on college football's hot seats ahead of Week 9 action. #3. Brian Kelly The LSU Tigers fell 31-24 to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 action, putting coach Brian Kelly on the hot seat after a great start to the season. LSU's path to the SEC championship game and a spot in the college football playoffs is now hanging by a thread. During Tuesday's segment of &quot;Pate State,&quot; analyst Josh Pate questioned Kelly's future at LSU (47:00). “I was getting some pretty strong indication last week that this Vanderbilt game was very, very important for Brian Kelly’s future down there,&quot; Pate said. &quot;Well, they lost it. Then they flew back home. So now, what’s the situation with Brian Kelly? &quot;Well, I viewed yesterday sort of as an inflection point…Brian Kelly wasn’t going to lose the Vanderbilt game and then lose his job the next day. But what I believe is, there’s some things coming down the road for Brian Kelly that were put in motion yesterday.”#2. Hugh FreezeThe Auburn Tigers lost 23-17 to the No. 15 Missouri Tigers in Week 8 to drop coach Hugh Freeze to 3-4 this season. Freeze has started SEC play 0-4 for the third consecutive season and has dropped to 1-12 against ranked opponents. During his weekly news conference, Freeze, who has been on one of college football's hottest seats for the past few weeks, called for Auburn athletic director John Cohen to give him a public vote of confidence. &quot;It would be huge (a public vote of confidence). That would make everyone feel a lot better for sure,&quot; Freeze said. &quot;I haven't talked to John. I'm going to say, John has been so supportive ever since, obviously, my hire, but I don't get too much into it, they have a job to do and certainly he has people he has to answer to.&quot;#1. Mike NorvellThe Florida State Seminoles were upset 20-13 by the Stanford Cardinal in Week 8 to register coach Mike Norvell's ninth consecutive loss in ACC play and continue their woeful record since last season. The Seminoles have now lost four consecutive games after starting the season with what now looks like one of college football's big upsets of the Alabama Crimson Tide.Despite the Seminoles' 3-4 record this season, Florida State issued a statement of support for Norvell on Tuesday. &quot;As we continue to move forward this season, our comprehensive assessment of the football program will be completed at season's end. Meanwhile, we are fully committed to helping Coach Norvell and the 2025 Seminoles strongly rebound in the coming weeks.&quot;According to a CBS Sports report, Mike Norvell has a mammoth $54.4 million buyout, which could snowball to $100 million to include his staff were they to be fired by the Seminoles.