“They don’t have $100 million,” “Have no problem with this”: CFB fans divided after FSU rallies behind Mike Norvell despite firing speculation 

Florida State coach Mike Norvell's Seminoles fell to their fourth consecutive loss, falling 20-13 to the Stanford Cardinal in Week 8 action. The shock loss dropped the Seminoles to a 3-4 record this season and continued their winless start to ACC play. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Norvell, who has found himself on the hot seat once again after a rocky 2024 season, has a hefty buyout of $54.4 million. After the speculation about Norvell's job, the Seminoles released a statement of support for their coach on Monday. &quot;We rightfully have high expectations in everything we do to represent Florida State in the manner that built our reputation as one of college football's best programs, cultivating an extraordinary group of supporters nationally and globally,&quot; the statement read.&quot;As we continue to move forward this season, our comprehensive assessment of the football program will be completed at season's end. Meanwhile, we are fully committed to helping Coach Norvell and the 2025 Seminoles strongly rebound in the coming weeks.&quot;College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Florida State backing Norvell.&quot;That Bama win earned him another season,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;The playoff committee broke Mike Norvell and will face 0 accountability for it.&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;In other words, they don’t have any candidates yet,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans thought that FSU are not firing Norvell because of his significant buyout. &quot;Told you.. have no problem with this. Save alot of money in the buyout if he is fired after the season,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Damn, FSU couldn't afford the buy-out,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;They don’t have $100 million,&quot; one fan tweeted.Mike Norvell put on the hot seat by ESPN analystMike Norvell has not won an ACC game in 13 months and after starting the season with a morale-boosting win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Florida State Seminoles have gone on a shocking slide. During Monday's segment of the &quot;Matt Barrie&quot; show, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum put the embattled Norvell firmly on the hot seat (26:30). “I wrestle with Mike Norvell,” Finebaum said. “Because at the core, I still believe that he’s capable of a lot. But you can’t argue with those results. Who would’ve thought after the Alabama win that Mike Norvell might be on a hotter hot seat than Billy Napier down the street? &quot;It’s truly remarkable to think about what has happened to him and this program. There was so much buy-in too. They turned it around, and he’s ultimately responsible. So, I would think he’s on a very slippery slope this morning.”After a rocky 2-10 record last season, Florida State was tabbed to bounce back this season, but the losses have kept piling up. Mike Norvell and his Seminoles team have the reprieve of a bye week to look forward to before facing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Week 10 action.