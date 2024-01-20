Jaden Rashada NIL deals: What is the current valuation of Arizona State's QB in the football world?

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has opened an investigation into Florida's recruitment of former five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with the Florida Gators in 2023 but never played a snap for them. The Gators disclosed the notice of inquiry on Friday after The Associated Press and the Tampa Bay Times obtained it through public records requests.

The NCAA is looking into whether Florida offered Rashada an improper name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal worth more than $13 million through the Gator Collective, a booster group that operates independently from the school.

Jaden Rashada

Rashada was originally committed to Miami over LSU, Florida, Mississippi, and Texas A&M. He later flipped to Florida but requested a release from his letter of intent shortly before enrolling for the spring semester.

Rashada eventually landed at Arizona State, where his father, Harlen Rashada played in the 1990s.

According to On3, Rashada has a NIL valuation of $404K and has signed deals with Halo Non-Invasive Dental Veneers, Sun Angel Collective, and State Bicycle Co.

Rashada also has 42K social media followers and has grown his NIL value by $4.3K in the last 10 weeks.

A dream start for star Jaden Rashada

Jaden Rashada

A top college recruit, Rashada began his high school career at Liberty HS before switching to IMG Academy for his sophomore year. He then returned to California, playing junior season at Pittsburg HS where he racked up an impressive 5,275 yards and 59 touchdowns.

It was a dream start for Rashada, who enrolled at ASU in Jan. 2023 and won the starting quarterback job before the season opener. He threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Sun Devils to a 24-21 victory over Southern Utah in his first college game.

Jaden Rashada also made history off the field, as he signed a four-figure endorsement deal with Athletes in Recruitment (AIR), a recruiting app, becoming one of the first high school athletes to profit from his NIL.

