Jahiem White injury update: WVU coach Rich Rodriguez provides major news on star RB after being carted off the field

Following a 17-10 road loss to Ohio in Week 2, West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said on Saturday that running back Jahiem White’s extent of injury during the game is not known to him but that it looked bad from the sideline.

White was injured in the second half and had to be carted off the field after visiting the medical tent. He was later seen on crutches on the sideline, but no immediate update was given after the game.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on Monday, the injury is serious enough to end White's season. This sounds like trouble for the Mountaineers, as White, a junior, was off to a strong start in 2025 and had become a cornerstone in the offense.

In just two games this season, he rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Against Ohio, he recorded 40 yards and WVU’s only touchdown before the injury.

Aug 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) scores a touchdown and celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Jaden Bray (5) during the third quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images. NCAA Football: Robert Morris at West Virginia - Source: Imagn

Throughout his career in West Virginia, White has totaled 1,819 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 281 carries, sharing the backfield with CJ Donaldson Jr. during his first two seasons. His breakout potential this season had earned him spots on multiple award watch lists and even preseason All-American recognition.

Running back depth behind Jahiem White

With Jahiem White now out, West Virginia will have to turn to its depth at running back. Former walk-on Clay Ash and redshirt freshman Cyncir Bowers saw action against Ohio, combining for 78 yards and a touchdown. The team also brought in experienced backs during the offseason, including 1,000-yard rushers Kannon Katzer and Tye Edwards, who could see increased snaps moving forward.

Additionally, quarterback Nicco Marchiol’s ability to run may become even more important. He has rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries so far this season.

The Mountaineers are 1-1, with their next matchup coming against the Pittsburgh Panthers at home on Saturday.

