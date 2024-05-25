Jake Baker death: Slippery Rock football mourns loss of "terrific" defensive lineman

The Jake Baker death has shaken the college football world. The Slippery Rock University issued a statement after the defensive lineman suddenly passed away on Thursday. The school, along with the Rock athletic department and the Slippery Rock Football team, issued a joint statement to announce the loss.

Slippery Rock included a statement from head coach Shawn Lutz, who was heartbroken by the sudden demise of his player. He also shared his deepest condolences with Baker’s family and friends. Here is what the Slippery Rock football boss had to say about Jake Baker’s death:

"Jake was a terrific student and teammate and a cherished member of our Rock football family. We are heartbroken by his loss and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends.”

The university also issued helplines for grieving students, who can call the Dean of Students office to get help for processing the loss. They can also visit the office to get assistance on the matter. Slippery Rock has also issued helplines for off-campus students and faculty members.

Baker was born and brought up in Thurmont, Maryland, and played high school football for Catoctin High in his hometown. He then went to Clarion University and then took a transfer to play for the Towson Tigers in his home state.

A look at Jake Baker's college career

Jake Baker started off at Clarion, playing all ten games in the 2021 season. He recorded 26 tackles that year, eighth-best for the program. The defensive lineman had two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery for the team before transferring off to Towson, close to his hometown.

Baker didn't feature at all for the Tigers in 2022, opting to redshirt for the season. He then came to Slippery Rock football in Butler County, Pennsylvania and played the 2023 season for the team. He played in eight games in the season and the team reached the NCAA Division II championship quarterfinals.

However, the Slippery Rock football team fell to Kutztown with a 28-16 scoreline. The team had an incredible 12-2 record in 2023 and went on to win the 2023 PSAC West title.

The economics major was reportedly also doing well in his studies and had earned a place on the Dean's List honoree at Clarion.