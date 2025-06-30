Jake Retzlaff lawsuit update: Major twist to BYU QB's sexual assault case as victim files new paperwork in court

A sexual assault lawsuit against Jake Retzlaff has taken a significant turn amidst his exit from the BYU Cougars. On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel and Kyle Bonagura reported that a woman from Salt Lake City, Utah, who accused the quarterback has withdrawn her case on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

"The paperwork has been filed to end the case," Thamel tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On May 21, the woman came forward and alleged that Retzlaff had sexually assaulted her in November 2023. The quarterback maintained his innocence of the accusation, claiming it was consensual.

Retzlaff's admission to having pre-marital sex was a violation of BYU's Honor Code. He is suspended as he tries to transfer out before the start of the 2025 season.

He was set to enter his senior year with the Cougars. Last season, he completed 213 passes for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns. Retzlaff helped his team to an 11-2 record and qualify for a bowl game.

Ad

One of his best performances of his junior year was in the Cougars' 37-24 win against the UCF Knights. The quarterback completed 16 of 24 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

He played his final game with the Cougars in their 36-14 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. Retzlaff didn't have his best showing against Colorado's defense, completing 12 of 21 passes for 151 yards and two interceptions.

His potential decision to enter the transfer portal allows the quarterback to find the best team that suits him.

Ad

BYU Cougars quarterback options for 2025 after Jake Retzlaff's exit

Jake Retzlaff is reportedly planning to leave the BYU Cougars after two seasons. This will put pressure on the team to find a suitable replacement before their season opener.

The team currently has quarterbacks Treyson Bourguet and McCae Hillstead listed on their roster. Neither player saw action during the 2024 season.

Hillstead joined the team after the 2023 season with the Utah State Aggies. In the 2023 season, Hillstead completed 94 passes for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ad

Bourguet also transferred to the Cougars before the start of the 2024 season, having spent two years with the Western Michigan Broncos. He completed 57 passes for 713 yards and four touchdowns in his sophomore year.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake will evaluate both quarterbacks to determine who is the best option to start. The Courgars will kick off the 2025 season against the Portland State Vikings on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More