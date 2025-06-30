Jake Retzlaff Update: Days after suspension for breaking BYU's Honor Code, Cougars' QB announces transfer decision 

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff, a fifth-year senior, has reportedly told teammates and coaches he plans to transfer days after school officials informed him he faced a seven-game suspension for admitting to premarital sex, a violation of BYU’s Honor Code.
"The university takes any allegation very seriously, following all processes and guidelines mandated by Title IX,” BYU issued a statement, per ESPN. “Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment."
The admission came in a legal filing denying allegations from a Salt Lake woman who accused Retzlaff of sexual assault in November 2023. According to ESPN, his attorney said the encounter was consensual but confirmed premarital sex, which the Honor Code prohibits for all students. No criminal charges have been filed.
Retzlaff, who graduated in April, started for BYU last season and was expected to lead the offense again.
The Cougars have prepared backups McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet and Bear Bachmeier to compete for the job, but school officials declined further comment, citing privacy laws.
Ryder Lyons may reclassify to BYU following Jake Retzlaff's exit
Five-star QB Ryder Lyons, BYU’s top commit for the 2026 class, could skip his senior year at Folsom High School and join the Cougars this fall, a move gaining traction after Jake Retzlaff entered the transfer portal following his suspension.
BYU coach Kalani Sitake’s staff views an early reclassification as a chance to accelerate Lyons’ development and adjust the timeline for his LDS mission, mirroring Colorado’s approach with Julian Lewis. If Lyons stays in the 2026 class, BYU’s quarterback battle will feature McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet and Bear Bachmeier.
According to Athlon Sports, Retzlaff’s agent has been shopping him to new schools since the lawsuit surfaced, but Utah declined to pursue him due to concerns about his legal situation. Stanford and Colorado State are seen as realistic landing spots where Retzlaff could still compete for playing time.
If no team signs him, Retzlaff risks losing NIL income in his final season and could begin preparing early for the 2026 NFL draft.
