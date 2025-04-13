Jalen Milroe's Alabama legacy immortalized as star QB leaves footprints & handprints for one last time

On Saturday, quarterback Jalen Milroe has left his mark with the Alabama Crimson Tide at a ceremony. The Alabama Crimson Tide on AL.com shared a video on Instagram of Milroe and safety Malachi Moore leaving their foot and hand print in cement outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Both players are former captains of the Crimson Tide. They contributed to the team's 9-4 record last season and fourth place in the Southeastern Conference standings.

The Alabama quarterback finished the season with 205 completed passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards with 168 carries for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns.

One of his best performances of his senior year was in the team's 42-10 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Sep. 14, 2024. Milroe completed 12 of 17 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Moore was excellent in his final season with the Crimson Tide. He was one of the best defensive players on the team last year, with 70 total tackles (40 solo), one sack, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

One of the highlights of his senior year occurred in the team's 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 19, 2024. Despite the loss, Moore had a good showing with six total tackles (two solo) and an interception for 41 yards.

On Nov. 23, 2024, they played their last game together in Alabama's 24-3 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. The quarterback struggled in the defeat, with 11 of 26 completed passes for 164 yards and three interceptions. Moore played well, achieving 10 total tackles (eight solo) and one sack.

Jalen Milroe 2025 NFL draft projections

Saturday's ceremony is a great accomplishment of Jalen Milroe's career in Alabama and helps immortalize his legacy. That said, the quarterback prospect is looking to succeed in the NFL. He is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft with Moore and several of his former teammates from last season. The Alabama star finished his college career with 426 completed passes for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns.

This year's draft class has other talented quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, which could affect where the former Alabama player lands.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has projected that Milroe could be a second or third-round pick in the upcoming draft. His arm strength is one of the considerations Zierlien believes a team could consider when deciding to sign him.

The NFL scouting combine also helped showcase his skills and intrigued fans about his future. Jalen Milroe hopes to join a team that will allow him to show that he can lead an NFL franchise as he did at Alabama.

