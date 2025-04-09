Jalen Milroe's readiness brought into question but first round dream remains in reach

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. However, this season is not like most when it comes to QBs. It is viewed as a weak QB class, and as a result, the only two QBs that are viewed as locks to get drafted in the first round are Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. However, there are a few who could contend at the end of the first round.

One of the QBs who could be in the mix to be a first-round pick is Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Milroe is viewed as one of the best running QBs to enter the draft in recent years, but it is not clear whether he is ready to step into the NFL.

On Wednesday, analyst Louis Riddick appeared on ESPN to talk about some of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. He spoke about Jalen Milroe and how he likes his skills but mentioned that he does not know if he is ready. Riddick thinks Milroe needs more time to develop, and as a result, should be a second-round pick.

"You can stack him up with the best QBs in this draft. His running ability is far and away the best in this draft. Some of the best that you've probably seen in the past 20 years. But he needs time. Will he be drafted in the first round? I would say it's ridiculous." [1:50]

"Is it out of the question? No, because people push up QBs and someone at the bottom of the first round could wind up taking him. I would say it'd be best for him and I think fair value would be at the top of the second round. That's why I'm saying it's ridiculous."

Jalen Milroe had private workouts with the Saints and Browns

The 2025 NFL draft is only a few weeks away, and as a result, NFL teams are starting to bring in players for private workouts. Jalen Milroe reportedly had private workouts with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns according to Fox reporter Jordan Schultz.

The Browns could be an interesting fit. They have the No. 2 pick and were rumored to be interested in Shedeur Sanders. However, they signed Kenny Pickett in free agency and still have Deshaun Watson under contract. As a result, they do not look like a great fit for someone like Sanders who will want to start this season. Drafting Milroe in the second round could make sense for the Browns.

