James Franklin reveals how quickly Penn State agreed to hire Jim Knowles

Penn State wasted no time hiring Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator, coach James Franklin said Tuesday. The process unfolded “pretty quickly” due to past conversations with Knowles when the position was previously open.

The coach said talks with Knowles resumed after the national championship game, but a contract wasn’t finalized until after media reports surfaced — something Franklin worried could jeopardize the deal.

On Tuesday at the Winter Press Conference, Franklin said:

“Time, it happened pretty quickly ... What I think helped with this is we spoke a couple years back when the position was open, so that helped."

“We already had pretty good familiarity with each other,” he added. “We were able to start conversations after the national championship game, obviously, and it went quickly.”

Knowles’ contract, reportedly worth over $3 million annually, makes him the highest-paid coordinator in college football. Franklin credited athletic director Pat Kraft and university president Neeli Bendapudi for their commitment to winning.

“Pat Kraft has been phenomenal, has been supportive,” Franklin said. “Neeli Bendapudi has been unbelievably supportive. As you know, we have unique flexibility because we are self-sufficient.”

Knowles praised Franklin’s leadership and the program’s defensive identity, emphasizing that Penn State has maintained strong defenses regardless of coordinator changes.

“I think he’s been an offensive guy, so maybe some people look at him like that but when you look back at his history — he didn’t really have to say it, but we talked about it,” Knowles said.

He attributed that consistency to Franklin’s practice structure and offensive approach, which support defensive success.

Penn State coach James Franklin confirms RBs coach Ja’Juan Seider is leaving

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin - Source: Imagn

Penn State coach James Franklin confirmed Tuesday that running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider is leaving after seven seasons to join Notre Dame.

Speaking during his annual winter press conference, Franklin acknowledged the challenge of losing a key assistant at this stage but praised Seider’s contributions to the program and community.

“Ja’Juan Seider, after being with us for seven years, did a great job for us, has moved on,” Franklin said [H/t Nittany Sports Now]. “We wish him nothing but the best."

"Seven years. In some way, it’s a shame that seven years is a long time (in college football). But (Seider) gave our program and our community seven years, and did a really good job for us. So we’re appreciative of that.”

Despite the change, Franklin remains confident in Penn State’s ground game, with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen — both 1,000-yard rushers last season — set to return. Meanwhile, Nittany Sports Now reported that a college football legend is among the candidates to replace Seider.

