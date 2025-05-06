Jared Curtis reveals the Georgia coach which made him commit to the Bulldogs & it’s not Kirby Smart

Jared Curtis, the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2026, has re-committed to Georgia. Curtis opened up his recruiting back in October but has re-committed to the Bulldogs.

Ad

The 6-foot-3 quarterback is playing high school football at Nashville Christian School and is a five-star quarterback. After announcing his decision to go to Georgia, Curtis said offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was a key reason for his decision.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just talking to Coach Bobo, I've been up there so many times and built relationships with all the coaches. But, getting up there with Coach Bobo and him coming down to us, that made an impression and getting to talk to him in general," Curtis said.

This is not the first time Curtis has praised Bobo, as he said what he does for quarterbacks also enticed him to re-commit to Georgia.

Ad

Curtis felt like he could thrive under Bobo's system, which is why he committed to Georgia.

“The biggest thing is the relationship with Coach Bobo and what they do with quarterbacks,” Curtis said. “Coach Bobo has a long history and he’s done great as an offensive coordinator and I’m looking forward to getting back up there.”

Ad

It's an interesting comment from Curtis, as Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart didn't appear to have much of a role in his commitment. Instead, it was the offensive coordinator who would be working with Curtis often.

Curtis threw for 2,830 yards for 40 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while rushing for 637 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Jared Curtis explains decision to commit to Georgia

Despite re-opening his commitment in October, Jared Curtis has re-committed to Georgia.

Ad

After Curtis announced his decision, he explained why he went to Georgia, he said the program speaks for itself.

“Georgia speaks for itself,” Curtis has said, via On3. “I’ve built a relationship with Coach Bobo and Coach Smart. I think they’re a powerhouse and they have great coaches all around. They have the players up there and they’re very disciplined.”

Ad

Curtis says he wanted to go somewhere that wants to win and compete for a championship, which he says Georgia is that.

“I talked to Georgia and they’re not losing,” Curtis said. “I just love the consistency there and I think they will get better.”

Curtis is a five-star recruit and the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!