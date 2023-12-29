Jase McClellan injury update: Nick Saban provides a telling insight on $207,000 NIL-valued Alabama RB ahead of Rose Bowl

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide would want Jase McClellan to feature in the upcoming Rose Bowl clash against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Rose Bowl also happens to be the college football playoffs semifinals this year. Thus, Alabama fans would be even keener to know running back McClellan's status for the Crimson Tide on New Year's Day.

The Wolverines are the number-one-ranked team in the country. This makes the availability of their key players all the more important. So, what is the update on McClellan?

Jase McClellan injury update

According to coach Saban, the Crimson Tide star has practiced with the team and may well be in contention to play in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

“Jase is doing great. He practiced yesterday and today, and looks good. We gave him a lot of time off to heal his foot. And looks like it paid off,” Saban said, according to Touchdown Alabama.

McClellan missed the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs due to a foot injury. His inclusion back in the team can only be considered a big boost for Coach Saban as he is Alabama’s leading rusher this season.

McLellan has 803 rushing yards under his belt so far and has scored six touchdowns. The star ball rusher will provide much-needed dynamism to Alabama's run game against the unbeaten Wolverines.

Alabama's run game: The secret to Crimson Tide success in 2023

Alabama moved away from Bryce Young when he went to the NFL through the 2023 draft. That showed in their offensive plays for multiple weeks as the team tried to figure out how to move the chains as an offense. The answer was their run game.

Jase McClellan was at the forefront of the run game with the highest number of rushing yards. Even QB Jalen Milroe showed his dual-threat ability. And suddenly, the struggling Crimson Tide was unstoppable. Alabama finished the season as SEC champions with an 11-1 overall record in the regular season.

Will the run game get them past the Wolverines?

