Alabama Football Injury Report vs Georgia in SEC Championship Game 2023 feat. Jase McClellan, Jaylen Key and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to play the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. ET.

The Crimson Tide are 11-1 and will punch their ticket to the college football playoffs if they hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Heading into the pivotal game, the Crimson Tide have some key players on the injury report, so let's look at their status ahead of the game.

Alabama Football Injury Report ahead of SEC Championship Game 2023

The Alabama Crimson Tide have three players on their injury report ahead of the SEC Championship Game: running back Jase McClellan, defensive back Jaylen Key and wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks.

Jase McClellan's injury update

Alabama's starting running back Jase McClellan is listed as questionable for Saturday's game with a foot injury.

According to Nick Saban, McClellan hasn't been able to do much in practice, which has put his status for the SEC Championship in doubt.

“He’s not been able to do a lot. We’ll see how he does today. ... We’d have to say he’s probably questionable for the game at this point but it’s probably too early to tell."

McClellan leads Alabama in rushing yards this season with 803 along with six touchdowns on the ground. Should he not play in the SEC Championship, the Crimson Tide will rely on Jam Miller, Justice Haynes and Richard Young.

Jaylen Key's injury update

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jaylen Key is questionable with a thigh injury for the SEC Championship.

Key returned to the lineup last week against Auburn after sitting out the previous two games due to a quad injury. He had been starting at safety all season for the Crimson Tide and has recorded 53 tackles and one interception this season.

Ja'Corey Brooks' injury update

Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks is dealing with a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for the SEC Championship game.

Brooks hasn't played since Oct. 14, and in three games this season, he has recorded three receptions for 30 yards.

