Jason Whitlock makes bold predictions about CFP natty’s ratings amid NFL playoffs, Trump inauguration and more

During Tuesday's episode of "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," the host covered a social media post where analyst Joel Klatt discussed the placement of the National Championship Game. He talked about how it was a terrible idea to have the game take place the day after a day of NFL playoff games, and the same day as Donald Trump's Presidential inauguration.

Whitlock agreed with Klatt and said:

"I agree, I think that my prediction is that this is going to be a low-rated National Championship Game. They're competing against all the inauguration news and January 6th pardons with Donald Trump and Monday after a terrific weekend of NFL playoff games."

Joel Klatt also posted that he thinks the National Championship Game should take place on New Year's Day every year. Whitlock asked his co-host Steve Kim if he agreed with Klatt's ideas.

"I completely agree with Commissioner Klatt," Kim said. "I was with Coach JB last night and he has completely checked out Jason. I'm a traditionalist, I'm old, look at my hair. The bottom line is this, college football is not to be played in late January. Basically when we were growing up, it was January 1st and that was it. Then they extended it a week or two to allow the BCS and championship games.

"I can handle a championship game being held on January 6th or 7th. You start getting into the 20s, and you're literally following and sharing the spotlight with the NFL playoffs. It doesn't feel right. It almost feels like too much of a good thing. One thing I find interesting is I always find myself more excited and energized about the start of the season than the end of it."

Jason Whitlock thinks there are too many games in the college football season

Jason Whitlock also discusses the length of the season in the new 12-team playoff format. He talked about how in the old format, it was more plausible for upsets to occur.

"That's a lot of games and to me, it brings attrition more into the game which favors the powerhouses," Whitlock said. "I just think the college football playoffs are never going to be upset-ridden because the more talent you have, the more you can handle a 15 or 16-game college football schedule. It favors the rich."

Jason Whitlock then said that he thinks Notre Dame could have upset Ohio State in October, but after playing all of those games there was no shot.

