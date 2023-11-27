Deion Sanders and Colorado have got some recruitment bad news and Jason Whitlock has reacted to it. Whitlock has been critical of Coach Prime and his methods in Boulder for quite some time now. His reaction to the news regarding a 4-star commit is on similar lines.

The Buffaloes have endured a difficult season under Sanders, winning just four games in total. They need better players at different positions to overhaul the team as Coach Prime will be looking to come back stronger next season. But the latest news around 4-star prospect Antwann Hill isn't going to help matters going forward.

Here is what Jason Whitlock had to say after the news of Hill decommitting from the Colorado Buffaloes program broke on social media.

“Anyone who watched Deion's postgame press conference yesterday knows that Deion only really cares about Shedeur and Shilo. Sexy Red should do a song Pee Wee about Coach Prime,” Whitlock said on X.

Hill is the No. 3 QB in the 2025 draft class and would have been a decent successor for Shedeur Sanders. He had committed to the program back in October and intended ro join the program a year early. Plans changed and Hill would now join college football in his designated year, according to reports.

"Colorado is still a top priority for me. I really just want to take the process slower and make sure I'm making the right decision for me and my family at the end of the day. I'm going to get back out there on the market and make the right decision," Hill told ESPN.

Apart from Colorado, Hill is also considering Texas A&M, Michigan, LSU and others. Deion Sanders will have to get a new recruitment pitch ready if he wants the quarterback.

Jason Whitlock and his brushes with Deion Sanders

Jason Whitlock has hit out on Deion Sanders on numerous occasions. After Colorado lost to the Stanford Cardinal, Whitlock went on to call Coach Prime a ‘false god’. On another occasion, he called Colorado head coach ‘Pee Wee Prime’ and an ‘inexperienced coach’.

Sanders brought in a lot of players from the transfer portal during the offseason and built a new roster. But the team's on-field performances left a lot to be desired and some glaring holes that need to be fixed. For that, he needs new recruitment during the offseason. Will Antwann Hill be a one-off decommits, or has it opened floodgates for the Colorado football program?