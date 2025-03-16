Jaxson Dart reportedly finds interest from struggling NFL team

Jaxson Dart has been one of the risers in mock drafts for the 2025 NFL draft. The Ole Miss Rebels product had a stellar 2024/25 season, and he impressed scouts with his measurements and mechanics at the NFL Combine.

Every year, at least one quarterback gets a lot of pre-draft hype leading to the big day. It looks like Dart is that QB ahead of this year's draft.

On Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Dart is one of four QBs the franchise is considering ahead of April's draft.

"The Browns are strongly considering either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with their second overall pick," Cabot wrote on Cleveland.com. "They also like other QBs in the class, namely Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe, whom they might be able to pick later.”

This report bodes well for the Ole Miss standout, putting him in great company ahead of the draft. Dart is the passing yards leader of the Ole Miss Rebels and a rising star on draft boards leading up to April's draft.

What to know about the four QBs?

Cam Ward is viewed as the consensus QB1 of the draft. The Miami Hurricanes product has the skill, poise and leadership ability to possibly start from Day 1 in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders is arguably the most polished prospect in the draft. The Colorado Buffaloes icon is the son of Deion Sanders and has been around professional football throughout his life. Shedeur has the tools and ability to be a plus starter in the big leagues.

Jalen Milroe is the most athletic of the quartet. Milroe's dual-threat ability shone through during his four-year stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He's great on the ground and decent when throwing the ball. He has a high ceiling coming into the league.

Then there's Jaxson Dart, the crown jewel of Ole Miss Football. Dart had a solid collegiate football career and showed enough at the combine to intrigue scouts and analysts.

Some even consider him a Day 1 pick heading into the draft. The Browns will take a closer look at him in the days leading up to the selection process.

