Jayden Daniels backs 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk as family celebrates ahead of Super Bowl

Jayden Daniels was delighted for his former Arizona State teammate Brandon Aiyuk when the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC championship over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Aiyuk has played a critical role for the 49ers in helping them reach the Super Bowl this season. The wideout was also thrilled after his San Francisco team beat the Lions 34-31 in the conference championship game.

When Aiyuk was interviewed after the title matchup, his parents joined in and revealed how proud they were of him. They celebrated as a family on the field and spoke about how excited they were to see the 49ers make it to the Super Bowl.

Although Daniels was not part of the celebrations at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night, the former LSU star backed Aiyuk by posting the San Francisco star's family interview on his Instagram story.

Image Credits - Jayden Daniels Instagram

Aiyuk and the 49ers will now face the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle at Super Bowl 2024. The big game will take place on Sunday, Feb.11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It's safe to say that Daniels will be rooting for Aiyuk and the 49ers in the big game.

A look at Jayden Daniels' stats in his Heisman Trophy-winning season

LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels had a spectacular 2023 season with the LSU Tigers. He led them to a 9-3 record (6-2 in conference) and won the coveted Heisman Trophy.

The quarterback threw for a staggering 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns on 236 passes in the regular season. Daniels also added 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground on 135 carries across 12 games.

Before joining LSU in 2022, Daniels played three seasons of college football with Arizona State. He won the Sun Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl with the Sun Devils.

Notably, Daniels will be entering the 2024 NFL draft and is set to go pro after five years of college football. The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in this year's pool and is a potential No. 1 pick.