Jayden Daniels calls “cap” on rumors related to members in camp advocating against New England Patriots move

The NFL Combine brought waves of rumors about LSU's Jayden Daniels and the New England Patriots.

The winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy is expected to be selected early in the draft by the Patriots, Washington Commanders or Chicago Bears. It was reported that all these teams are considering drafting Daniels.

It was also recently reported that those close to the quarterback do not want him to get drafted by the New England Patriots. As per Dov Kleiman of the NFL:

"There are those in [Jayden Daniels'] camp who would really rather he not come to New England. And that's probably climate-related."

New England is known for its harsh and severely cold climate. During the winter months, the Pats have played games in as low as 30° Fahrenheit and almost freezing conditions. Conversely, Daniels hails from California and played college football in Arizona and Louisiana. Those places have warmer climates compared to New England.

This news has been doing the rounds on the internet, but when Jayden Daniels came across it, he denied it. The QB replied with the emoji of a cap, which is used when one wants to express that the other person is lying.

Daniels is evidently still open to the idea of becoming a part of the Patriots.

How can Jayden Daniels benefit from becoming a Patriot?

Since many believe that Daniels could be drafted by New England as the number three pick, he could become the starting QB of the team right from Week 1. His strong college performances could give him a slight upper hand over Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Additionally, with the introduction of a new coach, Jerod Mayo, who is replacing the team's longtime coach, Bill Belichick, the QB is likely to see a new offensive playbook.

Do you think Daniels is a good fit for the New England Patriots? Let us know in the comment section.