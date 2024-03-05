2024 NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels shoots down rumors of Patriots red flags

The NFL scouting combine has come and gone, and with it, several rumors have surfaced, one involving LSU's Jayden Daniels.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner looks set to be taken early in the draft, which takes place in just over a month, with the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots (1-3 in the draft order) all set to seriously think about drafting the dual-threat Daniels.

But there has been a rumor that the quarterback's people don't want him to get drafted by the Patriots for whatever reason. Now, that comes as a shock as one would think that being drafted into the NFL is all players want.

As it turns out, Daniels himself has squashed this rumor, taking to X on Tuesday to state in no uncertain terms that the rumor is false.

The blue cap emoji is often used when someone is "capping," which means exaggerating or lying about something. So, we can safely assume that since Daniels himself posted this, there is no truth to the rumor. If he is still on the board at No. 3, it appears he would be more than happy to play for the Patriots.

Jayden Daniels' landing spots

ReliaQuest Bowl - Wisconsin vs. LSU

The general feeling around the league is that USC alum Caleb Williams will be taken at No. 1 by the Chicago Bears, leaving the Washington Commanders next on the clock.

Several mock drafts have had Daniels joining coach Dan Quinn's new regime in Washington. With offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who has experience with a dual-threat quarterback from his days in Arizona with Kyler Murray, it seems like a good choice.

But Drake Maye is also highly touted, and if the Commanders go with the former North Carolina standout, that could open up the door for Daniels to go to the Patriots, as Mac Jones' time seems to be running out as QB1.

Jayden Daniels could go somewhere else entirely if a team trades up or down with the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons, both needing a new quarterback.

So Jayden Daniels could go to a host of teams, but the general feeling is that he will only last for a while on the draft board.