New Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris has said he is "jealous" of Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.

Morris was hired by the Falcons this offseason and was asked at the NFL scouting combine about acclimating to his new state with Smart and Georgia football just 80 miles away from Atlanta.

The Falcons coach had an interesting response. He said seeing what Smart has done motivates him to do the same.

“Jealous is my relationship with Kirby Smart,” Morris said, via UGAWire. “Let’s go win some championships like that guy. They’ve done nothing but formulate a great program. Again, it starts with the people. Just watching him win championships. It’s been fun to see. It’s been fun to see the acquisition of great talent coming out of Georgia.

“I know where I live now is a big Georgia contingency. I’ve got to get my Bulldog hats and support what those guys are doing.”

The Falcons have struggled the past few years, while Georgia won back-to-back national championships. The pressure is on Morris to turn Atlanta around and start winning as Smart has done with the Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart is looking forward to a rematch with Alabama

Kirby Smart has been the Georgia Bulldogs coach since 2016 and has gone 94-16, including winning two national championships.

Georgia had a disappointing 2023 season as the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game and didn't make the College Football Playoff.

Even before Georgia played in the Orange Bowl, Smart said he was already looking forward to that rematch with the Crimson Tide.

"Well, we play Alabama next year, I think, early in the season," Smart said via SI. "So we're coming in to grade the film, evaluate, see what we can do better and different. The coaches will have to get on the road and go recruiting. We'll have a team meeting tomorrow afternoon sometime to go over the plans for the future."

The Bulldogs open their 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 against Clemson. Georgia will play the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss this season.