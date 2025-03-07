Jedd Fisch recaps QB Demond Williams Jr.'s season with UW 

Demond Williams Jr. joined the Washington Huskies last season. He enrolled early with the Arizona Wildcats to play under then-head coach Jedd Fisch. However, when Fisch took over the Huskies as Kalen DeBoer's replacement, Williams entered the transfer portal to reunite with him at Washington.

Ad

Jedd Fisch made an appearance on Thursday's episode of "The Andy and Ari" podcast. During the interview, the head coach talked about Williams' debut campaign. He spoke about his performance in their bowl game as well and expressed his hopes for the quarterback this upcoming season.

"Demond [Williams Jr.] had four touchdown passes, one touchdown run [in the Bowl game]. I think he completed 26 of 32 passes for the game Had shown a lot of poise and a lot of confidence," Fisch said. "Coming off of his only other start was against Oregon the week before where he went 17-of-20.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In the bowl game, he really showed what he can do. Made some unbelievable plays. We're just so excited for Demond to get after it.... We should have four quarterback, five quarterback battles and let guys rip it around a little bit and see what it looks like," he added.

(from 16:00 mark onwards)

Ad

Demond Williams Jr. served as the backup to Will Rogers during his freshman campaign with the Huskies. He saw limited time on the field in all 13 games with two starts to his name. The young freshman QB tallied a total of 944 yards and eight TDs passing last season for Fisch's team.

Demond Williams Jr. ranked 10th best Big Ten QB ahead of 2025 season

With Will Rogers completing his collegiate eligibility last season, Demond Williams Jr. is expected to be the starting quarterback of the Huskies this year. However, Jedd Fisch has not yet made an official announcement and expects the other prospects to fight for the starting quarterback position.

Ad

Apart from the former four-star prospect, Fisch also brought in Kai Horton from Tulane. He also recruited Dash Beierly and Treston McMillan as a part of this year's recruiting class. According to Athlon Sports' Steve Lassan, Demond Williams Jr. is the 10th best Big Ten QB for 2025 in his way-too-early rankings.

"Williams worked as the backup to Will Rogers for a bulk of the '24 season but earned starts for the team's final two games," Lassan said via AthlonSports.com. "The Arizona native flashed potential in a 35-34 Sun Bowl loss to Louisville, throwing for 374 yards and four touchdowns and adding 48 yards and a score on the ground. Will a full season to develop as the starter under coach Jedd Fisch, look for Williams to have a breakout fall."

Jedd Fisch believes Demond Williams Jr. can develop into a superstar. It will be interesting to see if he can lead the Huskies to a playoff berth in his first season as a starter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback