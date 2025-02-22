  • home icon
  Washington HC Jedd Fisch takes a clear stance on wanting NFL-like schedule in college football

Washington HC Jedd Fisch takes a clear stance on wanting NFL-like schedule in college football

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Feb 22, 2025 01:07 GMT
Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch
Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch

The college football calendar and the NFL schedule have famously clashed during big games with this year's national championship game a prime example of the conflict in scheduling. The prime-time clash between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes was held on a Monday evening.

While speaking to the media on Friday, Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch addressed the issue of college football adopting the NFL schedule to get rid of the scheduling conflicts.

"We should literally just take the NFL schedule... When they have their draft, we can have our portal, and then we can roll," Fisch said.
Analyst addresses college football versus NFL schedule conflict

During Sunday's segment of "Josh Pate's College Football Show," CBS analyst Josh Pate revealed that the only aspect that college football should borrow from the NFL is its schedule and calendar (0:45).

"The college football calendar is just the stupidest thing about the sport right now. I'd be lying if I said that I didn’t wish college football would take a page or two out of the NFL’s book when it comes to structuring a calendar.
“The college football calendar is so out of whack. There are several hurdles, some of them legal, some of them administrative."
The scheduling of the national championship game inspired discourse around the collaboration of the NFL and CFB. Pate weighed in heavily on the matter criticizing the league for not budging an inch in its demands for the prime slots on television.

"They have an assembly line called CFB that has worked for years to promote players and raise awareness of who a player is and develop the player on the field to where they get to the NFL by draft time, a lot of people know their names and the NFL hasn't spent a dime to promote them. ... And in return, the NFL says, 'We're still gonna elbow you out of the way to the point you feel pressured to play your championship game on a Monday night in January,'" Pate said.

College football has been inextricably linked to the NFL as the ultimate destination but the proposed changes to the schedule do not appear to be in the offing with the CFP announcing that the 2027 national championship game would be played on Monday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
