Jeremiah Collins' cause of death sent tremors throughout Austin Peay State University. The Nashville Police confirmed that the freshman football defensive back was killed when his truck hurtled off an off-road ramp at a high speed.

Collins was allegedly driving a 2004 GMC Canyon pickup truck, speeding near the 1-24 West to Clarkville exit. The 18-year-old was taken to the Skyline Medical Center, where he was, unfortunately, pronounced dead.

Austin Peay Governors @letsgopeay

letsgopeay.com/news/2023/7/22… Austin Peay mourns the loss of Jeremiah Collins, a freshman football player, who passed away last night.

APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said:

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Collins Family today. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jeremiah, and we will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time."

The police has confirmed that there were no signs of impairment on the scene. The news of his death was made official on Saturday morning.

The team's football coach Scotty Walden said about Collins' demise:

"We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins, Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer."

How did Jeremiah Collins fare in college football?

Jeremiah Collins died after his truck flipped over

Jeremiah Collins was a three-star college football recruit in the class of 2023, hailing from Louisville. He started football at Male High School in Louisville before heading up to Oakland High School in Murfreesboro for his senior season.

He was a member of the Patriots' 2022 TSSAA 6A State Championship team, showcasing talents as a defensive back, wide receiver and returning kicks. He was also ranked as the 18th player in the state of Tennessee after the championship.

Collins had 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, six pass breakups and a sack after transferring to Oakland for his senior year.

Michael Terril @TerrilMike

Jeremiah Collins, 18, a freshman at @GovsFB passed away Friday night as a result of a single-car crash near the school’s campus in Clarksville, Tennessee, officials said.

#ASUN R.I.P. Young ManJeremiah Collins, 18, a freshman at @GovsFB passed away Friday night as a result of a single-car crash near the school’s campus in Clarksville, Tennessee, officials said. #FCS @_redshirtsports pic.twitter.com/HMdc7SzISG

"(Collins) was a huge asset to our championship run but had a bigger impact in our locker room," Oakland coach Kevin Creasy told The Daily News Journal on Saturday.

"Jeremiah was a tremendous player but an even better teammate. This terrible news has made all of us sick and heartbroken."

The CFB world mourns the death of Jeremiah. Our prayers are with the Collins family in their time of grief.

