Jeremiah Smith sets his priorities straight after Ryan Day urges him to work on the details

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is entering his second season under Ryan Day. He played an important role for the Buckeyes as a freshman and is working to improve his game. Day has talked about how important it is for players to focus on the small things. Smith seems to be listening. His approach to the game is earning attention.

Ad

Buckeyes insider Chase Brown shared what Smith had to say about his approach this offseason.

“Despite having 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman, Jeremiah Smith sees room for improvement in his game: 'Definitely can get better,' Smith said. 'Always room for improvement,'” Brown tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hailing from Miami Gardens, Florida, Smith was the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class and the highest-rated wide receiver in high school recruiting history. In 2023, Smith was named MaxPreps National Player of the Year, selected to compete in the All-American Bowl and earned a spot on the USA Today All-USA first team.

Also read: "He plays extremely aggressive": Matt Patricia drops eye-catching remarks about Ryan Day's prime weapon

Ryan Day talks QB battle ahead of Ohio State’s spring game

Ohio State has one week left of practice before its spring game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. On Monday, WBNS 10TV posted an interview on its YouTube channel where Day discussed the quarterback competition between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz, with both players performing well and no final decision made yet.

Ad

"I think it's fair to say that Tavian has probably the longest way to go just because of just the lack of experience," Day said (Timestamp: 44:34). "I think it's easy to see –you guys saw it on Saturday – the talent and his ability to run, his athleticism, the arm. You know, he has all those things.

Ad

“He just needs to play more. He needs to see it more. The game is just moving really fast for him right now, but he's picking it up, he's getting it every day.”

Ad

Last year's quarterback, Will Howard, is taking his game to the NFL, and it'll be interesting to see who starts for Ryan Day in the 2025 college football season.

Also read: Ryan Day's Ohio State secures commitment of four-star LB to the Class of 2026

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place