"Jeremy Pruitt doesn't need $100 million": Josh Pate makes bold remarks after ex-Vols coach sues NCAA

Former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt has sued the NCAA, with a whopping $100 million lawsuit for allegedly conspiring with the University of Tennessee to get him fired and that he became a “sacrificial lamb.” This turn of events comes at a time when college football is heading into a new era powered by NIL and the latest House vs NCAA settlement that allocates $20.5 million to schools to indirectly pay athletes to play for the program.

Ad

This was something that led Pruitt to finding himself in hot water for allegedly paying athletes although not legally per NCAA rules and regulations at that time.

As a result, Pruitt was slapped with a six-year showcase penalty in 2023 two years after he was fired after an internal investigation as announced by Chancellor Donde Plowman. He didn't receive the $12.6 million buyout as part of his contract and was also barred from coaching for one year in case he returns to college football coaching anytime soon.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to this news, analyst Josh Pate shared his two cents. He believes this is just a tactic to get on the negotiating table and that Pruitt wants to return to coaching.

“Jeremy Pruitt doesn't need $100 million. Jeremy Pruitt needs that show cause drop, and so Jeremy Pruitt walked into court for his representation in DeKalb County, Alabama, and said, We want $100 million what they really want is a negotiated settlement and erases that show cause so Jeremy Pruitt can go back to coaching football,” Pate said via his show on Thursday. [Timestamp - 2:00]

Ad

Ad

“Probably not as a head coach, but definitely as a defensive coordinator somewhere. Here's the thing about Jeremy Pruitt right now, he can't do anything, but if that show cause were to be dropped, Jeremy Pruitt would be employed tomorrow, because he is still a heck of a defensive mind,” he added.

Tennessee reacts to Jeremy Pruitt's $100 million lawsuit

In no time, this news went viral, which was first reported by Yahoo Sports. The university was quick to respond, mentioning that they are aware of the lawsuit and the school would take necessary steps to contest against accusations to their merits.

Ad

“The university is confident in the actions taken in the Pruitt case. We will continue to prioritize our student-athletes and winning with integrity,” the report said per ESPN.

The new era of NCAA football opens new doors for endless opportunities where players will get more money than they initially received. More details on the new revenue sharing model are yet to arrive in April, when the final verdict will be given by the California court.

Needless to say, if Pruitt reached a settlement or won the lawsuit, he would be back to coaching soon after a long hiatus of four years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.