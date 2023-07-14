Jeremy Pruitt is at the center of the Tennessee football violations that were penalized on Friday afternoon. The former Volunteers football coach was given a six-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA as well as a one-year suspension for his actions.

However, he has not been coaching at the collegiate level since he was fired after the 2020 season aftwr the Tennessee's investigations into the violations. What has been doing since being let go by the Volunteers? Let's take a look at his whereabouts.

What has Jeremy Pruitt done since leaving the Tennessee Volunteers?

After the violations came out about Jeremy Pruitt, the Tennessee Volunteers fired him. It was found that he, his wife and several members of the football staff had provided somewhere in the ballpark of $60,000 of impermissible benefits to more than 20 recruits and their families during his three years at Tennessee.

However, that did not stop him from coaching as he was quickly scooped up to be a senior defensive assistant to the 2021 New York Giants.

He was working under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and head coach Joe Judge. Jeremy Pruitt would only last one season as he was not retained once the season ended.

He discussed the idea of taking a sabbatical from coaching in 2022 during an appearance on the "Make Defense Great Again" podcast.

Pruitt was rumored to be in the running to join the Alabama Crimson Tide as the defensive coordinator after Pete Golding's departure. However, the investigation was a potential reason why he didn't get the position.

It would not be too surprising to find out a college football program will sign Jeremy Pruitt to a multi-year deal. He has shown the ability to be an outstanding defensive coordinator but not a good head coach.

However, he has been a bit off the grid since being let go by the New York Giants. Pruitt has not been on social media lately and is not on a coaching radar due to the severity of the investigation. It is unclear if and when he will return to the coaching sphere.

This will be interesting to see if Pruitt will be able to get back into the coaching sphere. Other coaches, like Rick Pitino, have returned to collegiate coaching after heavy NCAA sanctions around them.

