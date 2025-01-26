“Jerry got to go”: Fans react as Dez Bryant responds to Michael Irvin expressing displeasure over Cowboys snubbing Coach Prime

Michael Irvin wasn't too pleased with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after he overlooked Coach Prime to replace Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys eventually appointed Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, promoting him from his role as offensive coordinator.

When former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant saw a video of Irvin's rant about Dallas' head coaching decision on X, he backed the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"88 didn’t tell 1 lie…" Bryant reacted.

Here, No. 88 refers to Irvin's jersey number from his playing time with the Cowboys.

Fans on social media also slammed Jones and the Cowboys' hierarchy, with some also urging the team owner to sell the franchise.

"Jerry got to go," one wrote.

"Yup. Jerry jones needs to sell the team. He doesn’t care about winning anymore. He’s left behind millions of Dallas fans world wide," another added.

"Only change that will have an impact is New Owners!!! The curse of Jerry Jones & family!! He bought an occupation for himself!! Enough said…." a third commented.

A few others also suggested that Deion Sanders would have been an ideal choice as the Cowboys' next coach.

"Deion should be the Cowboys coach today. Craziness," one wrote.

"He’s completely correct. Deion, or Michael, would be better coaches, motivators the Cowboys needed. F*** you jerry. You’re the problem." a user tweeted.

"Deion would have energized the money making machine for sure. Honestly I don’t think he wanted it because of the high probability of failure due to Jerry’s and Stephen’s limiting him in roster and cap. Too risky to his brand. Shotty has no brand so he has nothing to lose." one tweeted.

Michael Irvin spent his entire 12-year pro career with the Cowboys. The wideout also earned five Pro Bowl honors and helped Dallas win three Super Bowls.

Notably, Irvin also played alongside Deion Sanders for five seasons in Dallas. He still shares a good relationship with Coach Prime and backed Sanders for the Cowboys' coaching job, which eventually didn't work out.

Michael Irvin rips Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for hiring Brian Schottenheimer as new HC

In his rant, Michael Irvin said he was pushing for Coach Prime to take up the Cowboys job, and slammed team owner Jerry Jones for hiring Brian Schottenheimer instead.

"Here's my issue. We lost an opportunity here." Irvin said. "I don't know what happened with Coach Schottenheimer and the Cowboys, but Jerry is a shrewd, shrewd businessman, and this opportunity, I'm shocked he did not see. I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next head coach, and I still stand ten toes down on that push.

“Let me break it down. We have two NFC East teams in the NFC championship game being played tomorrow. All eyes on them. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Our enemies on all fronts. And they’re in a position that we haven’t held in 30 f***ing years."

Coach Prime reportedly met with Cowboys owner Jones last week. In a conversation with ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sanders said he was not planning to leave Boulder.

Colorado hired Sanders in December 2022. He led the program to 4-8 record in his first season and a 9-4 record in his second year. Sanders also coached two-way star Travis Hunter to the Heisman Trophy.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how Brian Schottenheimer fares with the Cowboys next season. It's also safe to say that Michael Irvin won't be a happy man until Dallas starts challenging for major honors again.

