Jerry Jones' Cowboys look at Kansas State OC to fill gap in coaching staff: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to hire Kansas State offensive coordinator Conor Riley as their new offensive line coach, according to ESPN's college football insider, Pete Thamel. Riley, who brings nearly two decades of experience coaching offensive lines at the college level, would be a strong addition to the Jerry Jones-owned Cowboys' staff.

Riley's success at Kansas State made him a sought-after coach. He played a key role in developing third-round pick Cowboys center Cooper Beebe, who earned All-American honors and was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year under Riley’s guidance.

Before Kansas State, Riley spent six years at North Dakota State, helping the Bison win five national championships. His teams consistently ranked among the top 10 rushing offenses in the country. At K-State, his offensive front was a semifinalist for the 2023 Joe Moore Award and surrendered fewer than 2.0 sacks per game in each of his five seasons—the program's longest such streak since 1985.

Riley also coached Deuce Vaughn, now a Cowboys running back, and helped K-State’s offense rank among the top in the Big 12. In 2024, the Wildcats averaged 31 points per game and posted the conference’s second-best rushing attack with 215 yards per game.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman has called Riley the best offensive line coach in college football.

Now, Riley will reportedly take that expertise to Jerry Jones' Dallas, reuniting with Beebe as he looks to strengthen the Cowboys’ offensive line.

Jerry Jones questions Cowboys' Super Bowl absence despite Dak Prescott's record contract

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed frustration over the team's failure to reach the Super Bowl despite making Dak Prescott the NFL’s highest-paid player. Speaking at the NFL Honors event, Jones emphasized that Prescott's contract was meant to ensure immediate championship contention.

"I wouldn't have signed Dak Prescott, highest-paid player in the NFL, if now wasn't when we wanted to win,” Jones said [H/t Athlon Sports]. “This is a shocker to be here at this Super Bowl and not have the Cowboys (playing in it).”

Instead, the Cowboys stumbled to a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs after three straight postseason appearances. The team's decline was stark, finishing third in the NFC East. Prescott’s season-ending hamstring injury only compounded the struggles, but fans largely blame Jones for the lack of progress, citing minimal roster upgrades.

Dallas made few significant moves in free agency or trades, relying instead on additions like Eric Kendricks and Ezekiel Elliott. The biggest change came on the sidelines, with Brian Schottenheimer replacing Mike McCarthy as head coach.

Jones mentioned "rebuilding" but insisted his focus remained on competing immediately.

