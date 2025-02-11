Jets analyst makes blunt remark on Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart after watching Will Howard’s tape

Will Howard won a national championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes this year. As the NFL draft draws near, could he be the second-best quarterback of the class? At least one football analyst believes so.

On Monday on X, New York Jets analyst Frankie Vitz praised the Ohio State quarterback. But his comparison to other top quarterbacks in the draft class was eye-opening.

“The more I watch Will Howard, the more I’m convinced he’s better than Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. I know how crazy that sounds… but I just can’t lie to myself,” Vitz tweeted.

After four years of inconsistent football at Kansas State, Howard arrived at Columbus ahead of the 2025 season for one last chance at a college football championship. He responded by passing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading the Buckeyes to their first title in a decade.

Statistically, Howard’s numbers are comparable to Sanders, who finished with 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024 at Colorado. However, the Buckeye is believed to be further down the pecking order for April’s NFL draft.

It's also worth mentioning that in his four years at Manhattan, Howard never cracked 3,000 passing yards and his highest completion percentage was 61.3. He is also capable of advancing the ball on the ground.

According to most experts, Miami’s Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be the first two quarterbacks selected in the draft. Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) are considered among the second group of quarterbacks and could be joined by others like Quinn Ewers, Dillon Gabriel and Kyle McCord. Will Howard may have worked himself into the mix.

With the draft still three months away, there can still be some movement for draft projections, but at this point, it doesn’t seem like Will Howard will be among the top quarterbacks selected in Green Bay.

Aidan Hutchinson takes shot at Ohio State, Will Howard natty

Now that both teams have been battling at the top of college football for a few years, the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State could be heating up even more than usual.

Former Wolverine and current Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson took a subtle shot at the Buckeyes’ national title season. Despite winning the championship, Ohio State lost to underdog Michigan, which was unranked, at home.

On a Rivals clip posted on social media, when asked whether the Buckeyes should have an asterisk next to their national title, he had a clear answer.

“I’m happy for them, happy they got a little bit of a victory. But think we all know. Everyone will remember that year that Michigan beat them in the Horseshoe,” Aidan Hutchinson said.

Of course, the Buckeyes got the last laugh, but that loss to Michigan will probably not be forgotten until they face each other again this year.

