Jets HC reveals the key contributor from Alabama’s staff that helped in picking Malachi Moore

When the New York Jets selected former Alabama safety Malachi Moore at No. 130 in the 2025 NFL draft, it wasn’t just scouting reports and game film that influenced the decision. It was also a trusted recommendation from another former Crimson Tide player.

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn shared on Sunday that a conversation with Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch guided the team toward Moore. Glenn, who took over as Jets coach this offseason after working as the Lions’ defensive coordinator, worked closely with Branch in Detroit. Glenn asked Moore's former teammate about him and received a positive response.

“Malachi Moore was a guy I talked to Brian Branch before the draft, and he gave me some really good insight on that player,” Glenn said during Sunday's press conference, via Touchdown Alabama. “Moore being a captain, that tells what he is. He’s gonna come in and have a chance to compete for a safety spot.”

Glenn is trying to build a strong defense in New York, and it makes sense that he’d want someone like Moore, who reminds him of Branch, one of the Lions’ most versatile defenders.

At Alabama, Moore made 214 tackles, grabbed seven interceptions and broke up 31 passes in five seasons. He became a starter as a freshman in 2020 and helped the team win a national championship that year.

He was made a team captain in 2023 and 2024. Even though he could’ve gone to the NFL after the 2023 season, Moore returned to the Tide for a shot at a title and helped lead the team through a big coaching change, going from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer.

Moore was the fourth Alabama player picked in the draft, after Tyler Booker, who went to the Dallas Cowboys, Jihaad Campbell selected by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks picked Jalen Milroe.

What did Brian Branch say about Malachi Moore?

Brian Branch and Malachi Moore were teammates at Alabama for three years. In 2020, Branch was mostly playing on special teams. He was drafted in 2023 by the Lions.

Even though they competed for playing time with the Crimson Tide, Branch respected Moore’s game.

“He understands who he is as a person and then as a player," Jets coach Aaron Glenn said on Sunday's press conference, via Touchdown Alabama. "The first thing that came out of his mouth was ‘Dog.’ And listen, when you hear that, shoot, that gets you excited about the player.

“And then having the chance to watch him on tape and see exactly how he operates, he fits us to a T, so I’m excited to have that player again. He has some versatility, and I see him being utilized just like that.”

Glenn used Branch in different roles with the Lions, first as a nickel corner, then as a safety.

