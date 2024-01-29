Jim Harbaugh achieved what he had aimed to accomplish during his stint with the Michigan Wolverines.

After nine seasons, he led them to an undefeated national championship and three-peating the Big Ten. He left Ann Arbor to join the Los Angeles Chargers, transitioning to the NFL coaching scene.

On CBS, ahead of the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, he revealed the real reason behind his departure as the Wolverines coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Harbaugh said that he's keen on winning the Super Bowl, adding that despite his love for Michigan, he wanted to have a crack at winning the Lombardi trophy before retiring from coaching.

"It was tough. ... I love Michigan, but I love the NFL too. There's not Lombardi trophy in college football. And I got so many sands left in the hourglass, and I wanna take a crack at that.

"And there's no where better to do it than with the Los Angeles Chargers. Susie Spanos, Dean Spanos, Ed McGuire, John Spanos and his great quarterback."

Expand Tweet

Before his Michigan gig, Jim Harbaugh spent four seasons as the coach of the San Francisco 49ers, from 2011 to 2014.

He led them to Super Bowl XLVII but lost to his brother John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. The 60-year-old is looking forward to making this dream come true with the Chargers.

Also Read: Insider notes on Jim Harbaugh's personal touch with Chargers, David Tepper's locker room spy and CFL star Qwan’tez Stiggers' early impressions

Michigan Wolverines hire Sherrone Moore as Jim Harbaugh's replacement

After Harbaugh left Ann Arbor, the Wolverines promoted their offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore as the next coach of the program.

Moore was successful as the interim coach during Harbaugh's three-game suspension at the end of the 2023 season, leading the team to a 4-0 record.

Expand Tweet

Hence, the program has faith in Moore to continue the legacy Harbaugh built and lead the Wolverines to a national championship in 2024. Given the fact that this will be Moore's first head coaching gig, the expectations are high from the former offensive coordinator.

Read More: Jim Harbaugh shares his first impression after passing on Michigan's baton to Sherrone Moore: "I have 100% conviction"