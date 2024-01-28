In what felt like a predictable move, the Michigan Wolverines announced their former OC Sherrone Moore as the new coach after Jim Harbaugh left to join the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore was the interim coach when Harbaugh served a three-game suspension during the end of the 2023 regular season. During that time, Moore led the Wolverines to a 4-0 record, which helped Harbaugh win the national championship undefeated.

As Sherrone Moore gears up for his first head coaching gig, Jim Harbaugh pushed for the 36-year-old to replace him, as per Michigan AD Manuel Warde:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Jim talked effusively about Sherrone before the season, after the season and in our conversation on Wednesday, and really gave me the insight why he was our choice."

During an interview with the AP Press, Harbaugh heaped a lot of praise on Moore and called him a hard-working person who can create strong bonds with the players and lead the team to defend the national championship.

"The only person I would want to do the job. I have 100% conviction that he will make us all very proud!!!

Expand Tweet

Sherrone Moore agreed a five-year contract with the Michigan Wolverines, which starts with an annual salary of $5.5 million.

While that's less than what Harbaugh earned in Ann Arbor and the 10-year $125 million extension he was offered, it's a good starting place for Moore to begin his head coaching journey.

Furthermore, he could earn around $3.5 million in bonuses and incentives. That includes $500,000 for winning the Big Ten title and $1 million for winning a national championship.

Also Read: Sherrone Moore family: What we know about Michigan HC candidate's personal life

Sherrone Moore looking forward to continuing Michigan's success as new head coach

The 36-year-old has been a part of the Wolverines since 2018. After watching Jim Harbaugh turn around the fortunes of the program, Moore is looking forward to continuing that success.

During his induction on Friday, Moore gave a vote of confidence to fans with something that was made popular by Jim Harbaugh's father, Jack.

"From the words of the great Jack Harbaugh: We will continue to attack every day with enthusiasm unknown to mankind,” Moore said. “And I promise you: We will smash"

Expand Tweet

The last three seasons have been particularly successful for the Michigan Wolverines.

With Moore giving fans a glimpse of his prowess during his 4-0 run as an interim head coach, the level of expectation from him is pretty high at Ann Arbor.

Read More: Sherrone Moore contract: Is the new Michigan HC making more money than Jim Harbaugh?