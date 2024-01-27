Sherrone Moore contract: Is the new Michigan HC making more money than Jim Harbaugh?

Following his national championship victory, Jim Harbaugh left the Michigan Wolverines to join the Los Angeles Chargers. Michigan has now named former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore as his successor. Moore was the interim head coach when Harbaugh was suspended for three games in the 2023 season, during which he gathered a 4-0 record.

Moore was named Harbaugh's replacement just 48 hours after his departure. But what is the contract that he has been offered?

Sherrone Moore's contract and salary

According to reports, Moore has agreed to a five-year contract with the Michigan Wolverines, averaging around $5.5 million annually. He has a base salary of $500,000 and an additional compensation of $5 million. Apart from this, he also has a retention bonus of $500,000 plus various incentives should he achieve some targets.

As per a tweet by Tony Garcia, Moore can make up to $3.5 million in incentives if Michigan wins back-to-back national championships in 2024. This includes a bonus of $250,000 upon reaching the Big Ten title game. If he wins the conference championship, he earns an additional $500,000.

Furthermore, Moore also has the chance to earn a bonus of $750,000 upon reaching the 2024 national championships. If he wins the natty, he earns an additional $1 million. Given that this is his first head coaching gig, a starting salary of $5.5 million is good to kick off this new journey in Ann Arbor.

Is Sherrone Moore earning more than what Jim Harbaugh did with Michigan?

Before Harbaugh decided to join the Los Angeles Chargers, he had a contract that ran through 2026. The Wolverines also offered him a 10-year, $125 million extension that Harbaugh did not agree to. Even before this extension, he reportedly earned around $7.05 million in 2022. This amount would steadily increase to $7.63 million in 2026 had he decided to stay in Ann Arbor.

Thus, Moore earns comparatively less than Harbaugh did during his stint with the Michigan Wolverines. But Harbaugh was the head coach in Ann Arbor for nine seasons. So, if Moore can replicate his success, he should be paid more.

