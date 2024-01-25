Sherrone Moore family: What we know about Michigan HC candidate's personal life

Currently serving as the offensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines, Sherrone Moore could soon find himself as the head coach of the team, with former HC Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL.

A Kansas native, Moore has previously worked as an assistant coach for Central Michigan and Louisville before joining the Wolverines. Throughout his coaching ventures, his family has always shown support for the 37-year-old.

Sherrone Moore's family background

Sherrone Moore (born on Feb. 23, 1986) grew up in Derby, Kansas. After graduating from Derby High School in 2004, Moore joined Butler Community College, where he played as an offensive guard for two seasons before transferring to Oklahoma.

While not much is known about Moore's parents, the former lineman had to deal with his father being away for work all the way in California. Despite the long distance between them, Moore maintained a close bond with his father.

"When we were in living in Kansas, I got to see my dad every summer," Moore said. "The two of us were really close."

Throughout his career, Moore has always put his family first, giving them utmost priority. During his time with the Sooners, where he played 14 games and eventually graduated with a master's degree in sports administration, Moore had the following to say:

"I take pride in putting family first," Moore said. "My parents have always let me go my own way and I love them for that. Coach (Bob) Stoops tells us that football is important, but your family and whatever you believe in have to come first, I really respect coach for that. There are certain things in life that you just have to focus on."

According to the interview, Moore grew up with his mother and aunt in New Jersey, where he was surrounded by other close family members from both sides of the family.

Sherrone Moore added Kelli Moore to his family, in 2015. The couple have two daughters.

Sherrone Moore once had to apologize to his mother for cussing

The Wolverines' OC is not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve, as he showed after a win against Penn State in coach Harbaugh's absence. During the post-game interview an emotional Moore used a cuss word on live television which surprised many.

"I wanna thank the lord. I wanna thank Coach Harbaugh. F------ love you man. Love the s--- out of you man. Did this for you. For this university. The president, our AD, we got the best players. Best university. Best alumni in the country. Love you guys. These f------ guys right here. These guys right here man. These guys did it."

Little did Moore realize, that he would be getting a call from his mother right after. Moore clarified that he had apologized to both his mother and his grandmother for the incident.

While there are several candidates to replace Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, few can demonstrate their passion the way Sherron Moore has for the program and the team throughout the season.

