Jim Harbaugh to Chargers rumors gain momentum as Michigan HC reportedly plans for second-round meeting amid ongoing NFL coaching job theories

Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan remains uncertain amid substantial interest in the coach by several NFL teams. For a while, Harbaugh has reportedly harbored the intention to return to the NFL, and this appears to be the best time to finally make the move.

The LA Chargers are one of the franchises that have maintained a strong interest in Harbaugh in the last few weeks. They interviewed him about possibly becoming their new head coach, and the team is considered a good fit for Harbaugh.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chargers are expected to meet Jim Harbaugh for the second time to discuss their open head coach role. This has undoubtedly increased the possibility of the coach not returning to Ann Arbor for the 2024 college football season.

Will Jim Harbaugh end up in Los Angeles?

Whether or not Jim Harbaugh will become the next coach of the LA Chargers remains uncertain, considering that they are linked to other names. However, wanting to have him for a second interview shows considerable interest in bringing him to the franchise.

A second meeting with the team doesn't necessarily confirm anything, but the speculation about Harbaugh potentially joining the Chargers has been gaining traction over the last few weeks. It is to be seen if the team will offer the Michigan coach a contract in the coming days.

Given his coaching prowess and the abundance of talent on the team, Harbaugh’s arrival could promptly elevate the Chargers' standing in the AFC. Many analysts believe he is a good fit for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, which could help achieve significant success in no time.

Atlanta Falcons also want Jim Harbaugh for a second interview

The Chargers are not the only team that wants to meet Jim Harbaugh for the second time. Reports during the weekend indicate that the Atlanta Falcons are looking to have a second interview with the 2023 national champion after initially meeting him on Tuesday.

The Falcons have also held two interviews with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and he remains a strong contender for the job. It remains to be seen how things turn out in the franchise’s coaching search.

It’s worth noting that staying in Michigan remains an option for Harbaugh, with the program having a contract on the table for him. In December, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Wolverines had offered Harbaugh a 10-year deal worth $125 million.