Jim Harbaugh compares Michigan football to "field corn" amid sign-stealing allegations and recent reports on rescinding contract extension

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is known for his colorful banter. He delivered yet another classic during his weekly press conference. Harbaugh drew an interesting comparison between his Wolverines and "field corn."

Jim Harbaugh doesn't have it all rosy at the moment, as his team is facing sign-stealing allegations. There have been reports about the possible rescinding of his contract extension. Whether this is because of the sign-stealing allegations or being linked to an NFL job is hard to fathom at the moment.

When asked about night games and the team's preparedness, Harbaugh said:

“Night games: the team’s prepared to play. 12 o’clock kickoffs, 3:30, 7:30, 9, whatever it is. It’s a team that understands and prepares whatever the situation,” said Harbaugh. “It’s not always going to be 72 and zero humidity, too… They don’t have to have everything set perfectly.”

Harbaugh linked his players to a "field corn" as opposed to delicate houseplants:

“We’re like field corn as opposed to being a houseplant. Nothing against houseplants, they have their function. They’re beautiful in the home, add great beauty and value to a home. But the field corn, just drop a seed in a crack in the sidewalk and it will go down and come up with any energy it can find and rise up in a stalk-like fashion and just start producing. I’d say that’s what our team is more like.”

According to him, the Wolverines don't require perfect conditions to excel on the football field. The comparison offers a unique perspective on his team's mindset as the Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) gear up for a night game against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) after a bye week.

Does Jim Harbaugh have an NFL itch?

Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to NFL whispers. Recent reports suggest that his ongoing discussions with NFL teams might materialize into a job this season, and the alleged sign-stealing saga at Michigan is contributing to these speculations. It's likely that Harbaugh could face NCAA disciplinary action as a result of this controversy.

The NCAA's investigation into the Wolverines' sign-stealing allegations has put Harbaugh's planned contract extension on hold. This development might open the door for Harbaugh to consider NFL offers once again.

Harbaugh has previously explored NFL options. He engaged in an "exploratory conversation" with the Minnesota Vikings in January 2022. Various NFL teams have expressed interest in his services, including the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts, especially after Michigan's success in the Big Ten.

Jim Harbaugh was even a finalist for the Denver Broncos head coaching position not long ago. This development is a shift from his previous stance of not actively pursuing NFL roles.

Chicago is being considered a potential landing spot due to Harbaugh's connections in the area, as per Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated. As the situation unfolds, the football world waits with bated breath to see if Jim Harbaugh will make the leap back to the NFL.