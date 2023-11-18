Jim Harbaugh gets a new supporter in North Carolina's Biff Poggi as former assistant coach invites Michigan HC for two Charlotte games

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has found an unexpected advocate in his former associate, Charlotte coach Biff Poggi, despite his Big Ten suspension. Harbaugh's three-game suspension for illegal in-person scouting for sign-stealing by the Wolverines has left him with unexpected free time.

Biff Poggi, once Harbaugh's right-hand man, has extended an invitation for his former boss to join him on the sidelines for Charlotte's upcoming games against Rice and South Florida. In a public appeal on microblogging platform X, Poggi said:

“I am extending an open invitation to Jim Harbaugh to join me on the sidelines for the next two Charlotte football games. It would be my honor to stand next to you again as we did for three years.”

Poggi, who served as an associate head coach for Michigan during 2021 and ’22, enjoyed success, culminating in two Big Ten titles.

Even though the suspension prevents Harbaugh from coaching on game days or being present in the stadium, the 59-year-old veteran remains dedicated to his team.

Harbaugh traveled with the Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) to face the Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) and actively engaged in team preparations throughout the week.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg notes that Harbaugh's routine mirrored that of the previous week against Penn State. Despite the suspension, Harbaugh tried to leverage every available moment to contribute to the team's readiness.

Biff Pogg defended Jim Harbaugh on the sign-stealing scandal

Last week, former assistant coach Biff Poggi stepped forward to staunchly defend Jim Harbaugh amid the unfolding sign-stealing scandal. Poggi is currently at the helm of the Charlotte 49ers (3-7, 2-4 American Athletic Conference).

While Poggi, who leads his own Group of Five team, initially kept a quiet profile during the scandal, his recent public defense of Harbaugh came just hours before the Big Ten announced that the Michigan coach would be suspended for the rest of the regular season.

Poggi did find himself in a delicate situation, caught between potential implications for Harbaugh's knowledge of Stalions' actions and the need to affirm his loyalty. In a tweet, Poggi stated:

"I have been quiet on the Michigan situation BUT NO longer. I was closer to Jim Harbaugh over the last three years than anyone except his wife and kids. If Jim knew I would have known. I didn’t know and neither did he. I stake my reputation on it. Stop whining and get a better team."

Poggi's comments, while attempting to dispel any notion of impropriety, may intensify the scrutiny surrounding Michigan's football program. With the NCAA playing a seemingly passive role, the future of this highly successful team becomes increasingly uncertain.