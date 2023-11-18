Thursday was an important day for the Michigan Wolverines faithful as the impending clash with the Big Ten in a courtroom was averted and a settlement was reached.

It seems as if the troubles the team and Jim Harbaugh are going through are far from over though, with the NCAA hovering over the investigation.

Appearing on 'The Pat McAfee Show', ESPN reporter and CFB insider Pete Thamel revealed that while the Big Ten might have closed their investigation, the NCAA is just starting its own.

"For the NCAA, it's just the beginning. They're probably one-tenth through the timeline of their investigation and the key phrase for Jim Harbaugh going forward is going to be head coach's responsibility. He already has head coach responsibility from the unethical conduct charge in the NCAA COVID dead period recruiting investigation," Thamel said.

"So now, that charge, because that process has not flowed out yet, if the evidence leads to where we think it will, there will likely be an additional charge that will lead to a bigger suspension if he's Michigan's coach next year. The future of Jim Harbaugh is a fascinating subplot to this because they're in the thicket of multiple significant NCAA investigations," he added.

Michigan settles scores with the Big Ten

The Big Ten conducted its investigation into Michigan and Jim Harbaugh and last week, decided to ban the Wolverines coach from the sidelines for three games. Although, he would be allowed to train the team during the week.

Battle lines were drawn between the two parties and the Michigan Wolverines took the conference to court to get a restraining order against the ban.

While one was not granted last week, there was a courtroom showdown slated for this Friday. Meanwhile, OC Sherrone Moore took charge.

Except, the two parties reached an agreement to let the under-fire Harbaugh serve the remainder of the ban and the investigation into the in-person sign-stealing to be closed.

"This morning, the University, coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation," the University of Michigan said in a statement. "The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the university and coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension.

"Coach Harbaugh, with the university's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field. The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting coach Harbaugh's involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA's investigation."

The saga will roll on with the NCAA as the prime hunters this time.