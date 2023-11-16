Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh shares heartwarming picture of Michigan HC with mom following his 3-game suspension

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has had quite the season, from leading his team to an undefeated season and getting suspended for two separate offenses.

On Friday, he was suspended for three games by the Big Ten due to his role as the head of the Michigan football program that has been at the center of an in-person sign-stealing investigation.

Away from the spotlight, Harbaugh's daughter, Grace, shared an adorable picture of the coach getting a hug from his mother, Jacqueline M. Harbaugh, on her Instagram stories.

After the sentence was handed down and the judge in Ann Arbor did not grant a temporary restraining order allowing Jim Harbaugh to take charge of the game against Penn State, Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines' offensive coordinator, led the team.

After the 24-15 victory over the Nittany Lions in Week 11, Harbaugh commented on the highly emotional win:

"The perseverance, you know, and the stalwartness of these guys. I mean, it's gotta be America's Team. It's gotta be America's Team. America loves a team that beats the odds, beats the adversity, you know, overcome what the naysayers and critics and so-called experts think. That's my favorite kind of team."

Analysts rip Jim Harbaugh to shreds

After the win against the Penn State Nittany Lions and Jim Harbaugh's comments, several top analysts took exception with the Michigan coach labeling the Wolverines "America's team."

The first one was ESPN's Shannon Sharpe on an episode of "First Take," who rubbished the tag.

"Michigan ain’t America’s team. Americans don’t like cheaters," Sharpe said. "They want to believe in fair play, where the better team wins because of skill, not rule-breaking. You created this. I feel bad for the kids, but also for others who faced unfair disadvantages due to your actions.

“Americans don’t like cheats. How does America feel about Lance Armstrong, and Sammy Sosa, and Mark McGwire, and the Houston Astros?”

Appearing on ESPN's "SportsCenter," analyst Paul Finebaum blasted Jim Harbaugh for his comments as well.

"I found it sad and pathetic. Why? Because this isn't America's Team. This isn't what America's about," Finebaum said. "Here we are, just days removed from Veteran's Day, where we honor people who are really representative of America. This team is not representative of anything other than a program accused of cheating.

"Trying to steal signs to gain an unfair advantage. That's not the way this country was built, and that's not what should be described as America's team."

It's fair to say that not everyone is a big Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines fan at the moment.