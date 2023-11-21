Jim Harbaugh makes "mom's bathing suits" and "one piece" references during Michigan's pregame hype for much-awaited Ohio State clash

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan (11-0, 8-0) faces a tough test this weekend when they face Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) in their last game of the 2023 college football season. The matchup is expected to garner a lot of attention in the landscape as both teams seek a place in the college football playoff.

Ahead of the crucial game this weekend, the head coach of the Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh, channeled his inner Ted Lasso when discussing the atmosphere in his locker room leading up to the Ohio State game. The coach made this known while speaking to reporters on Monday.

“With all the outside noise, our locker room’s in one piece. Like my locker rooms a lot like my mom’s bathing suits; like to see them in one piece,” Harbaugh said.

The game will feature on Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” this weekend and it is expected to be widely watched across the country. Whoever comes out victorious between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes will represent the Big Ten East Division in the conference’s championship game.

Jim Harbaugh will be absent from the game

Jim Harbaugh won't be on the sidelines this weekend when Michigan hosts Ohio State at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

The coach remains under a three-game suspension handed to him by the Big Ten for violation of the league sportsmanship policy amid a sign-stealing allegation.

The Wolverines initially planned to contest the decision of the conference and filed for a temporary restraining order in a Michigan court. However, it subsequently reached an agreement with the conference to accept the suspension while the league closed its investigation.

As a consequence, the scheduled hearing for last Friday at the Washtenaw County Courthouse was canceled. Subsequently, the case filed by Michigan was formally dismissed in Washtenaw County Court. Jim Harbaugh will return to the Wolverines’ sideline during the postseason.

A crucial matchup for both teams

The weekend matchup between the two Big Ten powerhouses holds a number of consequences for the eventual loser. Aside from missing out on the Big Ten championship game, the loser of the matchup could potentially miss out on a College Football Playoff spot.

Five teams remain unbeaten this season in the Football Bowl Subdivision and it's almost certain four of them will be in the playoffs.

Should Georgia, Washington and Florida State win their last game, the loser between Michigan and Ohio State could lose its place in the top four when the CFP Selection Committee releases its final ranking.