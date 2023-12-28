Jim Harbaugh plays coy on NFL and Chargers HC rumors as Michigan tempts him with $125 million contract extension ahead of Rose Bowl

The rumors surrounding Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL have been continuing for a while now. But when asked about his stance on the matter by the press during a welcoming ceremony in Disneyland on Wednesday, Harbaugh decided to remain mum on the matter.

The Michigan Wolverines are set to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP semifinal Rose Bowl game. The winner will move on to compete for the national title. Amid the preparation of this massive showdown, the rumor mill kept on churning about this being the last year of Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor for various reasons like the sign-stealing scandal.

However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Michigan is likely to offer Harbaugh a 10-year, $125 million contract extension.

Harbaugh has added more fuel to the fire by deciding to sidetrack this question during the press conference on Wednesday. He said:

"Such a one-track mind. That's the way we've gone about things. It's literally whatever day we're in, looking to get the most out of it. Dominate the day. Then we're going to sleep tonight, and wake up tomorrow and see if we can dominate that day. It's a single-minded group. It's very focused on taking care of business today and see if we can do the same tomorrow."

Jim Harbaugh was then specifically asked about his thoughts on the Los Angeles Chargers vacancy given his NFL experience with the San Francisco 49ers. But he went on to answer this question on similar lines as well, while not making it clear if he intends to return to Ann Arbor or leave for the NFL.

"Yeah, just a very one-track mind about this game. Right now, just have fun with the family and the team and the players..We're gonna enjoy ourselves. And then get back to business, see if we can dominate the day. Got some good meetings tonight. We'll wake up tomorrow and practice, see if we can dominate that day. One day at a time, one play at a time, and that's how we're approaching each day.

Will this be Jim Harbaugh's final season in Ann Arbor?

At the moment, it is difficult to say what Jim Harbaugh is planning for the future. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter believes that if Harbaugh manages to win the national championship this season with Michigan, then his chances of leaving for the NFL increase.

According to Schefter, Jim Harbaugh came to coach Michigan with the goal of winning a national championship and reestablishing his alma mater's football pedigree. If he can advance to win the national title in his second consecutive playoff appearance after winning three straight Big Ten titles, then Harbaugh can proceed to his long-term goal which is to win a Super Bowl.

"Yeah, there's a chance, I think that he's in a situation where he has considered the NFL all along. I think he has gone to Michigan to do a certain job," Schefter said.

The CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl game is scheduled to be played on January 1, 2024.

