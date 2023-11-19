Jim Harbaugh to Raiders becomes a real-time possibility as Michigan HC reportedly shows interest in packing bags for the NFL

The Michigan Wolverines pulled off a 31-24 win against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, even without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. This was the team's second weekend without the suspended Harbaugh as the in-person sign-stealing investigation against the school continues.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that the Big Ten and Michigan had reached a settlement as to the fate of coach Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended for three games by the conference.

Although that was welcome news for Wolverines fans, the matter is far from over. The NCAA is still investigating the allegations, and Harbaugh still has the COVID-19 dead period recruitment violation charge pending.

On an episode of the "Big Noon Kickoff," college football insider and Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman had an update on Harbaugh's future, and it's bad news for the Michigan faithful.

“It would not be surprising if Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season, I’m told,” Feldman said. “Going forward, it is going to be interesting. He still has an NCAA investigation from recruiting violations from the 2020 COVID dead period that the NCAA is still after him about.

“Also, one other part of this, remember Jim Harbaugh was a wildly successful head coach in the NFL. Don't be surprised if somebody else comes after him and he decides, 'You know what, the timing is right, maybe I got to make the move.”

Harbaugh has been linked to several NFL jobs in the past, but with the new troubles in college football hanging over his head, a concrete move to the NFL seems like a real possibility.

According to a report by The Athletic, Harbaugh is interested in both the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears' jobs.

The Raiders fired Josh McDaniels at the beginning of the month and are on the lookout for a new coach.

Matt Eberflus does not have a stellar record either as coach of the Bears, standing at 6-21, and Harbaugh played there for seven seasons, making it a natural link.

Jim Harbaugh and the NFL

Jim Harbaugh has been on the NFL shores before, where he coached the San Fransisco 49ers between 2011 and 2014.

He has a 49-22-1 record in the NFL, including three NFC championship games and an appearance in the Super Bowl XLVII.

Bruce Feldman elaborated on Harbaugh's NFL interest during his appearance on "The Big Noon Kickoff."

"[Harbaugh] has flirted hard with the [NFL] the last two offseasons," Feldman said. "Remember he met with the Minnesota Vikings on Signing Day no less two years ago, and then last year, was courted by the Broncos and opted to stay with Michigan because he really wanted to coach this team that everybody came back for this group."

If he does decide to head back to the NFL, Jim Harbaugh's time in college football as coach of the Michigan Wolverines will always be viewed as wildly controversial.